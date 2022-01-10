Jan. 10, 2022

In a groundbreaking operation that offers hope to people waiting for organ transplants, the heart of a genetically modified pig has been transplanted into a 57-year-old man who had end-stage heart disease.

The patient, David Bennett Sr., received the heart on Friday at the University of Maryland Medical Center. In a news release, school called the procedure “historic” and a “first of its kind transplant.”

The operation was conducted after the FDA granted emergency authorization for the transplant through its expanded access (compassionate use) provision, the Medical Center said. Bennett had been judged ineligible for a human heart transplant because of his weak health, leaving the pig transplant the only option.

“It was either die or do this transplant. I want to live. I know it’s a shot in the dark, but it’s my last choice,” Bennett said the day before the surgery, according to the release. “I look forward to getting out of bed after I recover.”