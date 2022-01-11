Jan. 11, 2022

Actress Betty White died from a stroke she had six days before her Dec. 31 death at her home in Los Angeles, the Associated Press reported, citing her death certificate. She was 99.

The Los Angeles County death certificate said White had a “cerebrovascular accident,” the medical term for a stroke, on Dec. 25. White’s doctor provided the cause, which is typical in these cases, the AP said.

The information from the death certificate was first reported by TMZ.

White’s remains were cremated and given to Glenn Kaplan, the man in charge of her advanced health care directive, the AP said. She died about three weeks before her 100th birthday on Jan. 17.

She had big plans to celebrate the milestone, including the upcoming "100 Years Young," a nearly two-hour film about her with cameos from White's famous friends including Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Jimmy Kimmel and others, the Associated Press reported.

White had been in show business for decades and starred in “Golden Girls” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”