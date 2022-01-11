Jan. 11, 2022

The Red Cross has declared a national blood crisis and is encouraging the public to donate, saying historically low blood supplies are causing some hospitals to change treatments and cancel surgeries.

“In recent weeks, blood centers across the country have reported less than a one-day’s supply of blood of certain critical blood types—a dangerously low level,” the Red Cross said in a joint statement with America's Blood Centers and the Association for the Advancement of Blood and Biotherapies.

Normally, more than 45,000 units of blood and blood products are used daily in the United States.

“Blood donations are needed now to avert the need to postpone potential lifesaving treatments. Some hospitals have already been forced to alter treatment for some patients or cancel some patient surgeries due to blood supply challenges,” the joint statement said.

CBS News reported that one person affected by the blood shortage is Dreylan Holmes, 11, who has sickle cell disease and needs blood transfusions. In the days before Thanksgiving, he had to wait two days for a transfusion.