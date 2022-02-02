Feb. 2, 2022 -- Dejuan Patterson was returning home from work one night when he was robbed at gunpoint and shot in the head. Seventeen years old, he was left to die.

Although doctors saved his life, the Baltimore native, who’s now 33, questions the treatment he received from the hospital.

He had surgery and was discharged, he says, with no idea what to do next.

“I did not receive any rehabilitation plans, doctor referrals, specialist services referrals,” Patterson says. “Considering that I had a brain injury, I am just now, years later, getting the quality of care that I was supposed to have.”

Since then, he has figured out for himself that he should have received referrals to a neurologist, been given a treatment plan, and been tested for cognitive and emotional function.

In 2020 Valerie Vison’s husband Jordan, who was Black—Vinson is white—died of an asthma attack when he was just 30 years old.

“He’d had asthma since he was born so he’s always had an inhaler on him. However, Jordan was fit. He was healthy, active, and seemed to be in a stable place of management with his asthma. In the 12 years that we were together he had 3 serious asthma attacks, the third one was fatal.”