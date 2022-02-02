Feb. 2, 2022 -- Could missing human limbs be regrown? That’s a possibility scientists are now considering after regenerating frogs’ legs for the first time.

Scientists say they have been able to help frogs regenerate limbs using a five-drug combination. Though other animals -- including salamanders, starfish, zebrafish, lizards, and crabs -- can do that on their own, frogs can’t.

The successes of a team of researchers at Tufts and Harvard universities in Boston are raising hopes that one day, human limbs or organs can be regrown. The potential is tremendous, the researchers report in Science Advances.

Over the next 30 years, more than 3.6 million people a year in the United States alone are expected to lose limbs from diabetes, military combat, trauma, and peripheral artery disease, according to the paper's authors. Prosthetics offer only limited help with mobility.

While there have been many scientific advances in the area, scientists have not been able to recover tissue loss or reverse it.