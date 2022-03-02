Feb. 3, 2022 -- It is a great mystery of infectious disease: Why are some people seemingly unaffected by illness that harms others? During the COVID-19 pandemic, we've seen this play out time and time again when whole families get sick except for one or two fortunate family members. And at so-called superspreader events that infect many, a lucky few typically walk away with their health intact. Did the virus never enter their bodies? Or do some people have natural resistance to pathogens they've never been exposed to before encoded in their genes?

Resistance to infectious disease is much more than a scientific curiosity and studying how it works can be a path to curb future outbreaks.

"In the event that we could identify what makes some people resistant, that immediately opens avenues for therapeutics that we could apply in all those other people who do suffer from the disease," says András Spaan, MD, a microbiologist at Rockefeller University in New York City.