Feb. 9, 2022

The Vermont legislature has approved a constitutional amendment that, if approved by voters, would guarantee a woman’s reproductive rights, including the right to an abortion.

Other states have passed laws ensuring a woman’s right to an abortion, but Vermont would be the first to put that right in the state constitution, The Washington Post reported.

The reproductive rights bill will be put on the ballot for the November election after the state House of Representatives passed the legislation Tuesday. If approved, it would take effect immediately.

Pew Research Center polls show Vermont residents heavily support a woman’s right to abortion, so the amendment has a good chance of passing, the newspaper said.

Legislatures in some states, including Texas, have severely limited a woman’s right to abortion in recent years. Vermont abortion supporters said the constitutional amendment, known as Proposition 5, was needed because the U.S. Supreme Court is considering a Mississippi law that could overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1970s ruling that guarantees a woman’s right to abortion.