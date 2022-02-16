Feb. 16, 2022

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva said her positive drug test was caused by a mix-up with her grandfather’s heart medication, according to Reuters.

Denis Oswald, the permanent chair of the International Olympic Committee’s disciplinary commission, said Valieva discussed the mix-up at a Court of Arbitration for Sport hearing, which was convened to determine whether she should be allowed to continue competition.

“Her argument was this contamination happened with a product her grandfather was taking,” Oswald told reporters.

Valieva, a 15-year-old skater for the Russian Olympic Committee, was cleared to compete in the women’s single event after a panel of three judges agreed with the Russian anti-doping agency’s decision to lift a ban on her.

However, the court didn’t address the merits of the drug case, Reuters reported. The Russian anti-doping agency, known as RUSADA, will hold a hearing after the Winter Games end.

Valieva was tested at her national championship on Dec. 25. The positive result for the banned angina drug trimetazidine wasn’t revealed until Feb. 8, after she had already competed at the Beijing Games in the team event.