U.S. Traffic Deaths Rise to Highest Level Since 2007

THURSDAY, March 3, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Even though Americans drove less in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, close to 39,000 lives were lost on U.S. roadways in 2020 -- the highest death toll since 2007, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports.

Fatal collisions spiked almost 7% between 2019 and 2020, the safety administration revealed in its annual crash report.

"The tragic loss of life of people represented by these numbers confirms that we have a deadly crisis on our nation's roads," said Steven Cliff, NHTSA’s deputy administrator.

"While overall traffic crashes and people injured were down in 2020, fatal crashes and fatalities increased," Cliff said in an agency news release. "We cannot allow this to become the status quo."

In 2020, the fatality rate per 100 million vehicle miles traveled rose to 1.34, a 21% increase from 2019.

When many Americans were in lockdown, road deaths increased even though total vehicle miles traveled fell by 11% from 2019 to 2020, the data showed.