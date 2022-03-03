March 3, 2022 -- The World Health Organization has called on top-level officials involved in the Russian invasion of Ukraine to ensure access for delivery of essential medical, surgical, and trauma supplies to help the Ukrainian people and refugees in neighboring countries.

A shortage of oxygen, insulin, cancer therapies, and other essential supplies will continue to grow more dire in the weeks and months ahead, WHO officials predicted Wednesday. Setting up a secure “corridor” to get these supplies into Ukraine is needed, particularly as pre-positioned supplies placed in 23 hospitals around the country remain largely out of reach at the moment.

The COVID-19 pandemic is making the situation more challenging. Many cities in Ukraine are isolated, and so are their hospitals. At the same time, an estimated 65% of the population in Kyiv is fully vaccinated, but the rate varies considerably, down to only 20% of people in cities of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Add to that an estimated 1 million people who already fled Ukraine into neighboring countries, potentially spreading the coronavirus as they move or find themselves in crowded situations. The situation inside and around Ukraine means coronavirus transmission is likely to rise, WHO officials said during a media briefing.