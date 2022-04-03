Mar. 4, 2022 -- Many applaud social media for connecting the world with the touch of a button. Others cite the opportunity to grow businesses without heavy marketing costs. But for a group of Black doctors, social media marks the chance to celebrate the ability to narrow racial disparities in medicine.

“You’re a young adult in a city where you don’t see any Black physicians -- before social media, you are kind of locked into what’s around you,” says Earl V. Campbell III, MD, a gastroenterologist and advanced interventional endoscopist based in Atlanta.

“They are able now to easily hop on Instagram and see that there are doctors who look like them.”

Recently, a group of Black physicians has been joining forces for “Diversity in Medicine” Instagram Live sessions.

Many are also millennials in highly competitive medical specialties and connected online through the shared experience of “starting off early,” says Mfoniso Daniel Umoren, MD, a gastroenterology fellow in Washington, DC, who started the Instagram series early in the pandemic.