March 9, 2022 -- Early one morning, federal agents swarmed the home of Gang Chen to arrest him. The commotion woke his family as agents handcuffed him to take him away. The mechanical engineer from MIT was booked on charges that he failed to disclose research funding from Chinese entities, and he was placed in a jail cell.

The date was Jan. 14, 2021, and Gang Chen, PhD, pleaded not guilty to all charges.

At the time, Massachusetts Institute of Technology President Leo Rafael Reif, PhD, said in a letter to the university community, "For all of us who know Gang, this news is surprising, deeply distressing and hard to understand."

The year before, Chen had been detained at Logan Airport in Boston after a trip abroad. That time, his electronics were confiscated.

But in January 2022, the government abruptly changed course and acknowledged in U.S. District Court in Boston that it could not prove the charges. U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins said dismissing the case would be "in the interests of justice."