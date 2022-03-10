March 10, 2022 -- Hypothermia, frostbite, respiratory diseases, mental health issues, and a lack of treatment for heart disease and cancer are the biggest health concerns at the moment for the people of Ukraine, the World Health Organization says.

The WHO also is monitoring for infectious disease outbreaks, which are likely within Ukraine where, out of necessity, people are huddled in subway stations, basements, and other shelters.

There “without a doubt” will be a rise in COVID-19 in the population in Ukraine, said Michael Ryan, MD, executive director of the WHO's Health Emergencies Program. A disruption of testing and vaccination, a lack of access to treatment, and vaccination rates around 35% before the conflict raise the risk.

It's not just COVID-19. The WHO also is monitoring Ukraine as best it can for any rise in measles, vaccine-derived polio, and cholera.

"The reality is that the conditions we see in Ukraine are the worst possible ingredients for the amplification or spread of infectious disease," Ryan said during a Wednesday media briefing on Ukraine, COVID-19, and other global health issues.