Ukraine Update: More Russian Strikes on Health Targets

March 16, 2022 -- As the war in Ukraine enters its fourth week, the World Health Organization reports that 43 hospitals, clinics, and ambulances have been bombed inside the country thus far.

"We have never seen globally this rate of attacks on health care. Health is becoming a target in these situations. It's becoming part of the strategy and tactics of war," said Michael Ryan, MD, executive director of the WHO’s Health Emergencies Program.

.@WHO’s priority remains to support #healthworkers & the health system in #Ukraine to provide care & meet immediate health needs. So far, we’ve sent about 100 metric tonnes of supplies, incl. equipment, & are coordinating the deployment of 20 Emergency Medical Teams of experts. pic.twitter.com/18pwdyKr6Z — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 16, 2022

Targeting health care facilities and workers is not only against international law, but parties involved in conflicts are required to intentionally avoid such targets, which is not happening in Ukraine, Ryan said at a news briefing Wednesday morning.

Overall health care capacity is dropping in the country as well due to the conflict. There are 22% fewer beds with oxygen available and 20% fewer beds for surgery and treating trauma patients countrywide since the beginning of the conflict, the WHO announced.

Adding to the challenge are the locations of Ukrainian hospitals and clinics, with about 300 health facilities now in Russian-controlled territory and another 600 within about 6 miles of a front line.