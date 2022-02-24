March 21, 2022 -- Pavlo Bazilinskyy got out just in time. In February, the scientist was visiting family in Ukraine and recovering from a nasty case of COVID-19 before starting a new job at the University of Eindhoven in the Netherlands.

With the threat of war looming, Bazilinskyy moved his mother from Chernihiv, a city north of the capital Kyiv, to the western part of the country.

"I didn't really think the war would start, but I knew the chances weren't zero," he says. A few days later, on Feb. 24, Russia invaded Ukraine.

Bazilinskyy and his mother managed to get one of the last trains out of Ukraine, crossing into Poland just hours before the government made it illegal for men of fighting age to leave the country.

Bazilinskyy's grandmother, a former rocket scientist who worked on the Soviet Tu-144 supersonic jetliner, stayed behind in Chernihiv.

"She's hiding in a basement while the children of her former colleagues try to kill her," he says. Bazilinskyy, whose doctorate concerns human-computer interaction, tries to speak with her every day, but sometimes he can't get hold of her as communication systems break down.