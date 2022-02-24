March 23, 2022 -- The numbers can be daunting: 3.5 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries since the war with Russia began a month ago. Another 6 million have had to flee their homes, according to figures from the International Organization for Migration.

That is in addition to the 12 million Ukrainians now living within a zone controlled by Russian forces.

All together that means nearly half of all Ukrainians are either on the move or cannot move because of the ongoing conflict, Michael Ryan, MD, executive director of the World Health Organization's Health Emergencies Programme, said at a virtual press conference Wednesday.

"That's an incredible, shameful statistic 4 weeks into this invasion," he said.

A closer look at the 6 million internally displaced people reveals how vulnerable they are, Ryan said, including: