Organs Donated by People Who Had COVID Are Safe

WEDNESDAY, March 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- For those waiting during the pandemic for a new kidney or liver, new research is reassuring: Organs from deceased donors who had COVID-19 did not cause infection in recipients and posed no risk to health care workers.

In a study that began in September 2021, the Duke University School of Medicine team assessed transplants in which two livers and two kidney/pancreas combinations from four donors who tested positive for COVID-19 were given to four recipients.

One donor died from complications of severe COVID-19 — including lung clots — and one died of a brain abscess likely triggered by COVID-19. The other two donors had mild or moderate COVID-19 disease and died from a stroke and a drug overdose.

The donors were assessed by organ type, the duration and severity of COVID-19 illness and whether there were any signs of potentially increased clotting in the donated organ or vessels.

The protocol used by the Duke team also included careful inspection of the organ, and they took into account the urgency of the transplant when evaluating risk.