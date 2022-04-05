April 5, 2022

The CDC announced plans on Monday to revamp the agency following criticism of its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to The Washington Post.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, sent an agency-wide email on Monday afternoon, saying she has hired a senior federal health official from outside the CDC to conduct a one-month review.

The initial review will “kick off an evaluation of CDC’s structure, systems and processes,” Walensky wrote, noting that “it is time to step back and strategically position CDC to support the future of public health.”

Since the pandemic began more than two years ago, the CDC has come under fire for its COVID-19 response, the newspaper reported, including initial delays on developing a reliable coronavirus test, early limits on who could get tested, and other missteps attributed to Trump administration interference. During the Biden administration, the CDC has been criticized for publishing guidance that caused confusion around isolation and quarantine requirements, masks, testing, and vaccine booster doses.