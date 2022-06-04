April 6, 2022 – For the first time, the human genome has finally been mapped end-to-end, and the historic milestone has scientists celebrating.

"It's genuinely a really big and exciting deal both in the genomic community as well in the broader scientific and medical community," says Benjamin Solomon, MD, clinical director of the National Human Genome Research Institute.

More than 100 scientists have filled in the last 8% of missing human genetic information and published the findings in a series of six papers in the journal Science along with companion papers in other publications.

Solomon says his social media feed "has blown up" in recent days.

The papers announced that the investigators, part of an international consortium called Telomere-to-Telomere (T2T), named for the caps on the end of all chromosomes, had filled in the gaps of missing data and decoded previously unreadable information over the last 2 decades.

Back in 2003, researchers shared that the human genome had been sequenced as part of the Human Genome Project, but there were gaps in the treasure trove of information that were, at the time, impossible to access.

This missing 8% could unlock clues to such mysteries as how cells produce proteins, how people adapt to and survive infectious diseases, why cancers develop, how we metabolize drugs, and why human brains are bigger and better able to process information than those of apes and other species, the scientists say.