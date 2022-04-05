April 7, 2022 – A red fox responsible for biting at least nine people on Capitol Hill tested positive for rabies, according to the District of Columbia Department of Health.

The animal, which was captured early this week by Capitol Hill police, was euthanized Wednesday, a procedure that is required under Washington, DC, law for “wildlife that has bitten a person or animal, or caused a potential rabies exposure to a person or animal.”

As rabies testing involves brain tissue, it cannot be done on a living animal.

The animal’s kits, or baby foxes, were also captured Wednesday morning, but it is unclear if they, too, will be euthanized, or what next steps will be, according to DC Health officials.

Officials also said they are working to contact “all human victims who were bitten by the fox.”

It’s not uncommon to see foxes in the area, according to the Humane Rescue Alliance, a DC-based animal rescue service.

Despite being shy animals, foxes can be spotted in daylight hours in the spring and summer, when they’re out catching food for their young.