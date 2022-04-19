April 19, 2022

In a major advancement for telemedicine, a digital rendering of a doctor made a house call to the International Space Station last year.

NASA flight surgeon Josef Schmid, MD, AEXA Aerospace CEO Fernando De La Pena Llaca, and their teams were on Earth when their images visited the space station through “holoportation,” a mix of “hologram” and “teleportation.”

3D models of Schmid and the others were reconstructed, compressed, and transmitted live to the space station, NASA said in a news release. European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet used a HoloLens headset to see, hear, and interact with the remote participants as if they were actually present in the same physical space, NASA said. The astronauts and the Earthbound visitors even exchanged a virtual handshake.

“This is completely new manner of human communication across vast distances,” Schmid said. “Our physical body is not there, but our human entity absolutely is there. It doesn’t matter that the space station is traveling 17,500 mph and in constant motion in orbit 250 miles above Earth, the astronaut can come back three minutes or three weeks later and with the system running, we will be there in that spot, live on the space station.”