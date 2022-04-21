April 21, 2022

More than 20,000 child car seats have been recalled because loose pieces of foam in the seat can cause a choking hazard, Good Morning America reported.

The recall covers CYBEX Sirona M Convertible Child Car Seats manufactured between November 3, 2017, and August 31, 2018, and includes model numbers 518000385, 518002153, 518000387, 518002145, 518002149, 518002151, and 519000211, GMA reported.

The recall was posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which says pieces of foam from the headrest pad could create a choking hazard for children. Information is on the NHTSA’s listing of child seat recalls.

The NHTSA said Columbus Trading-Partners USA Inc “will mail a kit with instructions on how to seal the headrest foam, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed May 9, 2022. Owners may contact CTP customer service at 1-877-242-5676.”

Callers will need to know the date of manufacture and model number of their car seat.