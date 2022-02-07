Highway Death Toll Warning Signs May Cause More Crashes, Not Less

By Robert Preidt HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, April 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Showing highway death tolls on roadside message boards in a bid to curb crashes may actually cause more accidents, a new study suggests.

That's because they distract drivers, the researchers said.

At least 27 states have used such messages. The new report focused on Texas, where officials decided to display highway death tolls one week of every month.

"People have limited attention," said study co-author Joshua Madsen, an assistant professor in the School of Management at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. "When a driver's cognitive load is already maxed out, adding on an attention-grabbing, sobering reminder of highway deaths [can] become a dangerous distraction."

For the study, Madsen and his team compared Texas crash data from January 2010 to July 2012, before the campaign, to August 2012 to December 2017 when it was underway. They also looked at weekly differences each month during the campaign.

The investigators found that there were 4.5% more crashes along the 10 kilometers (6.21 miles) of highway where death numbers were displayed during weeks when they were shown than in message-free weeks.