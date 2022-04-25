April 25, 2022

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month.

Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website.

Nitrosamines are found in water and foods, including grilled meats and dairy products, but impurities may increase a person’s cancer risk over long periods of time, Pfizer said.

Accupril is used to lower blood pressure and manage heart failure. Pfizer said it has not received any reports of adverse reactions by people taking the drug.

“Pfizer believes the benefit/risk profile of the products remains positive based on currently available data. Although long-term ingestion of Nnitroso-quinapril may be associated with a potential increased cancer risk in humans, there is no immediate risk to patients taking this medication,” the company said.

The Accupril tables are sold in 10-, 20- and 40-mg doses. The affected lot numbers are DR9639, DX8682, DG1188, DX6031, and CK6260.