May 11, 2022 – While water from your tap generally is safe to drink, you should not use it for at-home medical purposes like sinus rinsing, washing contact lenses, and filling respiratory devices. But new research suggests that many Americans – wrongly – think tap water is safe for such uses.

In a survey of 1,004 adults in the U.S., about one in three people said that tap water did not contain bacteria or other living organisms, and 26% said water filters removed these microbes and thus sterilized water. Both statements are false: Tap water may contain some microbes, and water filters cannot remove these living organisms from water.

Tap water goes through a multistep treatment process that makes it safe for us to drink, and it must meet strict safety standards before leaving a water treatment plant. But germs that naturally exist in the environment can remain.

As tap water travels through miles of pipes all the way to your faucet, it can pick up waterborne microbes, says Shanna Miko, DNP, of the Waterborne Disease Prevention Branch at the CDC’s National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases. Bottled water is held to the same standards and is also not considered sterile, she says.