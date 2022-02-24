May 26, 2022 – Trishna Bharadia has multiple sclerosis and works as a patient engagement consultant and is often asked to take part in clinical trials. Mostly, though, she turns them down. She has to: A resident of rural England, Bharadia lives hours away from most clinical trial sites. Even if one were closer, the trials typically require time off work, which is hard for her to get.

She took part in one trial to identify the best type of physical exercise for people with MS shortly after she was diagnosed in 2008. But she hasn't been able to participate in any other studies since.

Finding people to fill trials is often one of the biggest stumbling blocks in medical research. Nearly 80% of trials don't meet enrollment deadlines.

And although 70% of Americans say patients should have more opportunities to be a part of research, no more than 5% of cancer patients, for example, ultimately do. It's why Bharadia and a growing group of health advocates and doctors have been pushing for a new kind of clinical trial.