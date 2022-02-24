May 31, 2022 – The CDC has updated its travel advisory for monkeypox as global cases continue to increase.

The risk to the public is still considered low, the CDC said, but travelers should “practice enhanced precautions” and avoid close contact with sick people.

The travel advisory shifted from level 1, where travelers are advised to “watch” and “practice usual precautions.” Now at level 2, travelers should be on “alert.” The next and final advisory level, or level 3, would reach a “warning” stage and encourage people to “avoid nonessential travel.”

For now, the CDC recommends that travelers remain vigilant and seek medical care if they have an unexplained skin rash.

As of Monday, the U.S. has confirmed 15 cases of monkeypox or orthopoxvirus, which is a family of viruses that includes monkeypox, according to the latest CDC data.

California and Florida have three cases each, followed by two cases each in Colorado, New York, and Utah. One case has been identified each in Massachusetts, Virginia, and Washington.