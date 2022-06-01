June 27, 2022 – You have likely ingested microplastic today. They’re in the air we breathe, the water we drink, and many of the foods we eat, and scientists say human exposure is just about impossible to avoid at this point.

Help may be on the way in the form of a newly created “soft robotics” fish designed to grab up all this polymer pollution, at least from the ocean. At 13 millimeters (about a half-inch) long, the robo-fish is designed to resemble the real thing. Along with its plastic-luring ability, it is self-powered and can navigate complex aquatic environments with the help of near-infrared laser technology (NIR).

Its body is stretchy, flexible, and nimble, just like the real deal. By pointing a NIR laser at its tail, the scientists can coax the fish robot’s fins to change shape and propel its minnow-like body in a swim-like motion.

“Microplastic pollution in water is a major problem faced by human beings,” the Chinese scientists say in their Nano Lettersresearch paper, “[They] can absorb heavy metals, toxic organic contaminants, and pathogens.”