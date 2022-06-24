June 29, 2022 – Kendall Johnson, of Sioux Falls, SD, was a teenager when he had surgery to try to restore his hearing. While he and his friends lighted up fireworks on the Fourth of July one summer, one exploded right in front of his face. Johnson says he lost nearly all his hearing that night and needed surgery to repair his eardrum.

The loud noise from fireworks can damage your hearing, causing hearing loss and tinnitus, what the Mayo Clinic describes as a ringing, humming, or pulsing sound in your ears.

“I can’t tell the difference between left or right anymore because of the tinnitus; it’s hard to differentiate between the two ears,” says Johnson.

Cases like Johnson’s are why the American Academy of Audiology is warning Americans to protect their hearing this Fourth of July.

Fireworks can cause permanent hearing loss in children and adults. According to the academy, they can be as loud as 155 decibels. For comparison, the noise from a jackhammer is 100 decibels and the sound of a jet taking off is 150 decibels from 80 feet away. The CDC warns that any noise above 120 decibels is enough to damage your hearing.