July 14, 2022 – People with monkeypox face a wide range of symptoms, from mild skin lesions to severe, debilitating pain. And experts have no reliable way yet to predict who will have the worst symptoms.

There is an antiviral treatment, tecovirimat (TPOXX), but it's only available from the Strategic National Stockpile at the moment. The FDA approved tecovirimat to treat smallpox in 2018 over concerns that it might be used as a bioterrorism weapon someday.

Local health departments are working with the CDC and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to request tecovirimat through a complicated, 120-page protocol. At the same time, monkeypox cases have risen to more than 11,000 worldwide, according to the CDC.

In the U.S. alone, cases have now passed 1,000, according CDC.

And even though monkeypox is a global concern, some places in the U.S., like New York City, are seeing larger outbreaks.

"As of yesterday, we are now up to 336 cases in New York City alone – and that is a tripling of our cases, essentially, over the past week," Mary Foote, MD, said at a news briefing sponsored by the Infectious Diseases Society of America.