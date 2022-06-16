FDA to Take a Hard Look at Its Food, Tobacco Programs

By Cara Murez and Robin Foster HealthDay Reporters

THURSDAY, July 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will begin a comprehensive review of its food and tobacco programs amid a high-profile infant formula shortage and recent rulings on e-cigarettes.

FDA Commissioner Robert Califf first announced the review on Tuesday, then appeared at a Senate subcommittee hearing on food safety on Wednesday, calling the food program “one of my absolute top priorities,” CNN reported.

"My assessment is that the foods program is staffed by highly dedicated people, I can't stress enough how hard they work and the depth of their knowledge," Califf said during the subcommittee hearing. "But they're working in a suboptimal environment that needs to be reformed. Accordingly, we've initiated a full review of the foods program."

In opening comments at the hearing, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, chair of the Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies, said the "FDA needs to do better."