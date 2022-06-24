July 22, 2022 – What would doctors like patients to understand about the practice of medicine today?

More than 200 U.S. doctors responded to a recent Medscape poll that aimed to find out just that. Read on for what primary care doctors and specialists say they wish their patients knew about their work.

Patients Don’t See All That We Do

A family medicine doctor noted that patients are unaware that their face-to-face time with patients is only about one-third of the work doctors do.

They are doing a half-dozen other things that may cause them to run late:

"We not only see patients in the office, but we also answer phone calls, speak with hospital physicians about admitted patients, review charts, fill prescriptions, meet with industry people, see walk-ins … and there are many days that we don't even get to eat. … Those are some of the many reasons why we are late to see patients," said one internist.

“I have several thousand patients, so when I am running late, it isn’t out of disrespect, it is because I am being pulled in multiple directions,” a family doctor commented.