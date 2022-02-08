Aug. 2, 2022 – Imagine being wheeled into the operating room where your surgical team awaits – the surgeon, the anesthesiologist, and … a tiny robot crab.

Northwestern University scientists have built a super-small robot crab that could one day carry out delicate surgical tasks – entering your body to suture small, ruptured arteries, clear clogged arteries, or track down cancerous tumors.

The six-legged, half-millimeter-wide peekytoe crab, described in a recent issue of Science Robotics, is the world’s smallest remote-controlled walking robot. It can bend, twist, walk, and jump and is operated using a remote-controlled laser.

It’s one of the newest advances in research spanning a decade that aims to create miniature machines to do practical jobs in hard-to-reach places. This synthetic crustacean and other “microrobots” may be helping surgical teams sooner than you think, thanks to advances in robotics and materials science. But what must happen before this future becomes reality?

The Making of a Robot Crab

Making a flea-sized robot crab is “pretty simple,” says bioelectronics engineer John Rogers, PhD, who led the research. “It consists of three types of materials: a polymer, a shape-memory alloy, and glass.”