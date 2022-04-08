Monoclonal Antibody Might Help Prevent Malaria

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, Aug. 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Researchers are reporting early but encouraging findings on a potential new way to prevent malaria — an old foe that still ranks as a major killer worldwide.

In a small trial of healthy volunteers, U.S. government researchers found that a lab-engineered antibody protected most participants from infection with the malaria parasite — including all of those who received a higher dose of the antibody.

The investigators also showed it was possible to give the antibody with a standard injection, rather than the IV infusions typically used to deliver monoclonal antibodies. That will be critical, the researchers said, for use in the "real world."

Experts cautioned that much work remains. But they also described the findings as an "exciting" development against a major killer of children in developing countries.

Malaria is caused by a parasite that is transmitted by certain types of mosquitoes. Despite various prevention efforts — from insecticide-treated bed nets to disease-preventing medications — malaria continues to exact a huge toll.