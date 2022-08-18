Aug. 18, 2022 – Acknowledging the seriousness of the monkeypox outbreak in the United States, the White House announced today that 1.8 million more vaccine doses will be available to order by local and state jurisdictions that are running low on supply starting next week.

At the same time, U.S. officials will send 50,000 more courses of tecovirimat (TPOXX), the only treatment currently FDA-approved for monkeypox, nationwide.

“We’re focused on helping state and local partners turn these doses into vaccinations because more shots in arms is how we get the outbreak under control,” Robert Fenton, recently appointed White House monkeypox coordinator, said at a media briefing today.

More than 13,500 cases of monkeypox had been identified in 49 states as of Aug. 17, said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD.

The Biden administration has also increased testing capacity from 6,000 tests per week to 80,000 tests per week, the White House said.

Pride and Protection?

Also, in a move to target people at highest risk, the CDC plans to partner with large LGBTQ+ events in the coming weeks and months to offer testing and vaccinations on-site. To date, 93% of reported monkeypox cases involve men who have sex with men, Walensky said.