This is the first in a two-part series on the future of wearable tech. Part two examines the incredible advances in power and electronics that will make future wearables work and can be found here.

Aug. 23, 2022 – Michael Snyder wears eight sensors on his body every day, including two smartwatches on each wrist.

Overkill? Some desperate innate need to get an accurate step count? (Gotta get your 10,000 in!) No. He is a geneticist studying how to track people’s health using wearables – the relatively new term for devices we wear on or close to our skin to measure anything from heart rate to how many stairs we climb each day.

In fact, it would be strange for him not to go hard with the electronic accessorizing. He’s director of the Stanford Center for Genomics and Personalized Medicine and one of the first to show how a smartwatch can detect infectious disease. Case in point: Snyder once used a smartwatch to detect his own Lyme disease before he had symptoms.