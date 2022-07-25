Aug. 25, 2022 – If you see one, squash it. Stomp on it until it’s dead.

This is the advice agricultural organizations across the Northeast United States are giving when it comes to the spotted lanternfly, an invasive species that has spread rapidly across the country, including into dense urban centers like Philadelphia and New York City. Sightings of the black-and-orange polka-dotted pest have been recorded in at least 11 states.

The insect is native to China, India, and Vietnam. Its first North America appearance was in Pennsylvania in 2014. Since then, it has spread quickly to neighboring states by hitchhiking on plants, cars, and just about anything else it can cling onto. They may reach the West Coast as soon as 2027, warns a recent study from North Carolina State University and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Because they are plant-hoppers, they don’t fly. Rather, they launch themselves up and high across alarmingly long distances. While they are no immediate threat to people or pets, they cause harm to over 70 native plants including apple trees, grapevines, and other food crops by sucking on their sap and leaving behind lots of sticky, mold-attracting poop. In Pennsylvania alone, they are responsible for an estimated $554 million in agricultural damage, according to 2019 research from Pennsylvania State University.