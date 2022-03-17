Aug. 29, 2022 -- The nurse practitioner called me before my virtual consult with my doctor with a few quick questions. “Have you felt depressed lately?” Nope, I said confidently, even though I’d been white-knuckling this parenting-two-little-kids-during-a-pandemic thing. “Great! That’s what we like to hear!” she replied.

In that moment, I felt proud – She’s so pleased with me! But why was I so quick to tell such a bald-faced lie?

The issue of lying about our health runs deep. Truth be told – no pun intended! – medical and health lying take multiple forms and they have different motivations and consequences.

Harmless Fib or Serious Problem?

A lot of us hide things during medical appointments, says Angie Fagerlin, PhD, population health sciences professor at the University of Utah.

“From our research, we know people aren’t telling their doctors the truth,” she says. Fagerlin and colleagues have published two papers about the phenomenon, with one more forthcoming about our COVID fibs.