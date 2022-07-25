Aug. 30 , 2022 – Most everyone has played the “separated-at-birth” game, joking that look-alike friends and even celebrities who aren’t related might have a secret shared parentage.

But new research shows it’s no joke that, with some doppelgangers, there is in fact more to the idea than meets the eye. A team of Spanish scientists studied pairs of unrelated look-alikes and found that they not only bear a striking resemblance to each other, but also share significant parts of their DNA.

The findings, published in the journal Cell Reports, suggest those genetic similarities might extend beyond just facial appearance. DNA analysis based on the new work could one day help doctors identify a person’s hidden risks for certain diseases and even help law enforcement officials target criminals through biometric forensics, the researchers say.

But perhaps the most fascinating takeaway is the likelihood that most people on the planet have an unrelated “twin” out there somewhere, says Manel Esteller, PhD, a researcher at the Josep Carreras Leukemia Research Institute in Barcelona, who led the study.