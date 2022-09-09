Sept. 9, 2022 – A 31,000-year-old skeleton discovered in a cave in Borneo may be the earliest evidence of a surgical amputation in humans.

The skeleton found in 2020 in Liang Tebo, a limestone cave in Indonesian Borneo, was missing its left foot and part of its left leg, according to a study published in the journal Nature.

The leg bone had a clean cut, unlike a bone that had been crushed, leading researchers to conclude it was removed “through deliberate surgical amputation at the position of the distal tibia and fibula shafts,” Nature reported.

There were no signs of infection, ruling out an animal attack and showing the person received community care after the treatment. The surgery happened when the person was a child, and they went on to live 6 to 9 more years as an amputee.

The finding has scientists rethinking the idea that medical knowledge advanced when people switched from foraging to farming societies at the end of the Ice Age. The people who lived in Borneo 31,000 years ago were foragers.