Sept. 12, 2022 -- Kim Uccellini was only 9 when she had the surgery, but the details remain vivid even 33 years later. When her surgeon made rounds, he brought her a teddy bear. But that wasn’t the best part.

“I remember waking up and feeling more alive than I ever had,” Uccellini says. “I wasn’t feeling tired anymore.”

Uccellini had finally gotten a kidney transplant after being on dialysis since she was 6. At birth, she says, her right kidney had never fully formed, and the other kidney was not functioning properly either. A transplant was the solution.

This year, as always, Uccellini celebrated her transplant anniversary Aug. 7. She was joined by her husband, two children, and other family members. “We were in Cape Charles, VA, on vacation,” she says.

The family shared a feast of crab legs, shrimp, crab cakes, other seafood, and corn on the cob.

As Uccellini and her family celebrated her milestone, the organ transplant community was nearing one of its own.