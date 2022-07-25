Sept. 15, 2022 – The number of Americans newly diagnosed with monkeypox has decreased by about 50% since early August, White House and other federal health officials announced Thursday.

Although the overall picture is improving, there are still some areas in the U.S. seeing increasing infection numbers. For this and other reasons, the CDC plans to keep “the pedal to the metal” and continue educating, vaccinating, and treating communities at highest risk, said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD.

“Over the last several weeks, we've been pleased to see a decline in the growth of new cases here and abroad,” Walensky said Thursday at a press briefing by the White House Monkeypox Response Team and public health officials.

What's exciting is that the administration strategy here is working,” Walensky said.

“It's really important to say we're not the only ones who have our foot on the gas pedal,” said Demetre Daskalakis, White House Monkeypox Response deputy coordinator. He said communities of gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men, including men of color, have "their foot on the gas pedal too.” This population is helping officials understand how best to use the treatment drug TPOXX and the Jynneos vaccine, for example, and will be essential to ongoing research.