Oct. 7, 2022 -- Monkeypox cases in the U.S. disproportionately affect Black Americans, with rates five times higher than among white peers, according to a new report from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Hispanic Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders also have significantly higher rates of reported monkeypox cases.

“Disparities in cases persist among Black and Hispanic people, a pattern also seen with HIV and COVID-19,” KFF wrote.

The analysis was based on CDC data for 68% of monkeypox cases reported in the U.S. as of Sept. 23. Monkeypox case rates are:

14.4 per 100,000 people among Black Americans

10 per 100,000 people among Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders

8.3 per 100,000 people among Hispanic Americans

3 per 100,000 people among Asian Americans

2.8 per 100,000 people among American Indians and Alaska Natives

2.6 per 100,000 people among white Americans

Overall, Black Americans account for the largest share of monkeypox cases, and both Black and Hispanic Americans account for a larger share of cases. About 70% of cases are among people of color, while people of color account for 40% of the U.S. population.