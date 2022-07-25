Oct. 20, 2022 – A variety of Toll House cookie dough is being voluntarily recalled by Nestlé USA.

The product, which is sold throughout the United States and Puerto Rico, is being recalled “due to the potential presence of white plastic pieces,” according to a notice posted on the FDA website.

“While no illnesses or injuries have been reported, we immediately took action out of an abundance of caution after a small number of consumers contacted Nestlé USA about this issue,” the company said in a news release.

The variety of cookie dough specifically being recalled is called Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling. Affected products were produced between June and September. The UPC code on the back of recalled packages is 050000429912.

If you have one of these products at home, you can take it back to the store for a refund or replacement. Anyone with questions may call Nestlé USA at 800-681-1676 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET.

No other Nestlé Toll House products are impacted by the recall.