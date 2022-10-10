69 vs. 70: Bias Against Older Organ Donors May Be Costing Lives

MONDAY, Nov. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The difference between age 69 and age 70 is, of course, just a single year.

Yet, organizations that receive organs for transplant patients are less likely to choose one from the older donor, a new study finds.

American organ procurement organizations and transplant centers were about 5% less likely to select or accept an organ from 70-year-old donors than from those who died at 69.

This is called left-digit bias, which unconsciously places value on the first digit in a number — 7 in 70, for example — and is linked to ageism, according to researchers from the University of Michigan and University of California, San Francisco.

While previous research had found this bias in using donor kidneys, researchers wondered if it would happen if other organs were included.

“Donated organs are a lifesaving resource, but there are many more people on the waiting list than there are available organs,” said co-author Dr. Clare Jacobson, a general surgery resident at University of Michigan Health, in Ann Arbor.