Bacterial Infections to Blame for 1 in Every 8 Deaths Worldwide

TUESDAY, Nov. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Bacterial infections are to blame for 1 in 8 deaths and are second only to heart disease as the world’s leading cause of death, a new report reveals.

About 7.7 million people died in 2019 from infection with one of 33 common types of bacteria, according to the report published Nov. 21 in The Lancet. That’s nearly 14% of deaths for that year.

More than 75% of bacteria-related deaths came from one of three illnesses – lower respiratory infections, bloodstream infections and abdominal infections, the study authors said.

And five specific and generally well-known germs — Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Streptococcus pneumoniae, Klebsiella pneumoniae, and Pseudomonas aeruginosa — were responsible for more than half the deaths from bacterial infection.

The pathogen associated with the most deaths globally was S. aureus, with 1.1 million deaths. This bacteria causes “staph” infections that can lead to pneumonia and sepsis.

The four other bacteria were each associated with more than a half-million deaths: E. coli (950,000 deaths); S. pneumoniae (829,000); K. pneumoniae (790,000); and P. aeruginosa (559,000), the researchers reported.