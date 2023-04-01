Jan. 4, 2023 -- The winter stolstice passed on Dec. 21, ushering in a season of substantial snow, with thousands of Americans heading out to shovel their driveways in the coming months.

But snow shoveling can be dangerous: One study found it’s responsible for 11,500 serious injuries and almost 100 deaths annually. So before you reach for your shovel, or even your snow blower, familiarize yourself with the risks and take precautions.

How Strenuous Is Shoveling?

Snow shoveling places enormous stress on the heart, says Barry Franklin, PhD, professor of Internal Medicine at the Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine in Royal Oak, MI, who became interested in the impact of show shoveling on health early in his career after two close friends died of heart causes after shoveling snow.

A study conducted by Franklin and his colleagues focused on 10 healthy men, aged 35 or younger, who underwent a stress test to assess their heart rate, blood pressure, and fitness level at maximal exertion. On a different day, the same men shoveled snow for 10 minutes while wearing an electrocardiogram (EKG) monitor, blood pressure monitor, and a device to measure energy expenditure.