Jan. 10, 2023 -- Tashi Taliaferro doesn't want anyone to die alone.

Having worked for more than 30 years as a nurse -- 12 of them as a hospice nurse -- Taliaferro has always felt comfortable around the sick and dying.

What bothered her was the number of her patients who died without the comfort of family or friends.

“We see people who are in their 80s or 90s with no family. We see veterans and the homeless and the underserved who are forgotten,” says Taliaferro, the assistant director of nursing at Advanced Nursing + Home Support, a home health care company in Rockville, MD. “We've been there with people who have had no one, and it just goes straight to my heart.”

Taliaferro is in the process of opening a residential home for homeless and chronically underserved people in her community of Montgomery County, MD, outside of Washington, D.C., which has one of the highest rates of residents living in poverty in the country. Each night, more than 4,410 people in the nation's capital experience homelessness.