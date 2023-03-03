Florida Man Dies from Brain-Eating Amoeba Infection

FRIDAY, March 3, 2023 (HealthDay News) – A brain-eating amoeba has killed a Florida man, state health officials reported.

The man may have acquired this very rare infection after rinsing his sinuses with tap water, the Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County said in a news release.

While health officials continue to investigate the cause of the Naegleria fowleri infection, they emphasized that it can’t be contracted from drinking tap water.

These infections only happen when contaminated water enters through the sinuses, officials said.

That more typically happens from swimming in warm lakes or rivers in summer. N. fowleri grows in warm temperatures, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It can be found in soil and fresh water.

Health officials have not publicly identified the man who died.

Cases have been reported in United States for each of the past four years, including three cases last year that happened in Arizona, Iowa and Nebraska.