March 29, 2023 – Infection with the fungus Candida auris can be problematic for some and deadly for others, especially for people at higher risk due to advanced age or because they have a weakened immune system, called immunosuppression. A vaccine in development could offer hope.

The major problem is not necessarily the fungus itself but a lack of treatment options. C. auris is resistant to two of the three major categories of antifungal therapies, and in some cases all three.

“It's the only true multidrug-resistant fungus that we have,” said Ashraf Ibrahim, PhD, an investigator at The Lundquist Institute in Torrance, CA. He is also senior author of a new study evaluating how well the monoclonal antibody vaccine from Vitalex Biosciences could work to prevent or treat these infections.

Although relatively rare, C. auris infections can lead to death for between 30% to 70% of those at higher risk, said Ibrahim, who is a founder of Vitalex and an infectious disease doctor at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.